AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has accepted an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group, which is the parent company of KFDX.

Challenger Beto O’Rourke’s participation is pending for the hour-long debate on Sept. 30.

O’Rourke’s campaign released a statement Tuesday saying, “We look forward to attending a forum hosted by Nexstar Media Group in the Rio Grande Valley at a mutually agreed upon date and time.”

If they can agree on the date and time, the candidates will debate on the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg.

Abbott and O’Rourke would answer questions from a panel of journalists, as well as questions from voters around the state.

KFDX will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across Texas.

There are other candidates on the ballot for governor – but this debate will focus on Abbott and O’Rourke. They’re the top two candidates in the race in terms of fundraising.

Nexstar Media Group adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate. It includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election. And a candidate must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible. At least 25% of those must come from donations in the state of Texas.

The goal is to provide you with the most valuable information about the candidates vying to represent you statewide.