AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As lawyers, press, and members of the public gather on Wednesday for an injunction hearing in Amarillo Federal Court surrounding a lawsuit aimed at overturning the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 2-decade-old approval of the abortion pill Mifepristone, organizers from Women’s March and a national gender justice organization announced a number of protest demonstrations planned for the day.

According to documents filed Monday afternoon, Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, will hear oral arguments on the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court.

As noted in previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a nonprofit organization located in Amarillo, filed a lawsuit in Amarillo Federal Court with a group of doctors and other associations against the FDA surrounding the use of Mifepristone, or Mifeprex, and Misoprostol for chemical abortions. Wednesday is expected to be the first hearing in the case, during which Kacsmaryk will hear the respective arguments of each of the involved parties.

While the case has been closely tracked by groups supporting either side of the suit and developments have already prompted protest demonstrations in the Amarillo area, organizers from both Women’s March and UltraViolet, a national gender justice organization, said that protests on Wednesday will not only focus on the suit’s subject matter but on the hearing itself.

The hearing only appeared on the public online docket on Monday, following an objection filed by media outlets including NBCUniversal News Group, to which KAMR Local 4 News is affiliated. The objection was related to an article in the Washington Post from Sunday that alleged Kacsmaryk said during a conference call that the hearing would not be placed on the docket until late Tuesday “to try to minimize disruptions and possible protests.” The media objection argued that delaying the notice is unconstitutional, limiting members of the public and the press from accessing the proceedings.

Kacsmaryk’s reported comments and the hearing’s docket delay have become one of the major driving forces for the Women’s March and UltraViolet Wednesday protests, according to those groups.

Women’s March announced that at 9 a.m. on Wednesday it will hold a “Kangaroo Court” protest outside the Amarillo Federal Courthouse in an effort to decry “Kacsmaryk’s efforts to obscure hearings in a major case,” during which protesters are planned to be wearing kangaroo and judge costumes “to expose the case’s lack of merit and Judge Kacsmaryk’s loyalties to religious extremist politicians.”

Later on Wednesday, at around 5 p.m., Women’s March said that it will hold another protest near the Potter County Courthouse during which protesters will wear clown costumes. The theme comes, said organizers, after Kacsmaryk requested that lawyers not tweet about the hearing so that the court could avoid “any unnecessary circus-like atmosphere of what should be more of an appellate-style proceeding.”

“Judge Kacsmaryk must not be allowed to steal our rights from the shadows,” said Rachel Carmona, Executive Director of Women’s March, in the protest announcement, “Public access to federal court proceedings is a key principle of the American judiciary system. That is why it is deeply disturbing that this Trump-appointed, politician-in-a-robe judge is already breaking precedent and trying to hide this case from public view. Matthew Kacsmaryk’s already shady actions in this crucial case hint at a potentially catastrophic outcome for our rights and our democracy. We will not allow it. We will not let our rights be taken away in secret.”

In a similar vein, UltraViolet is expected to have a billboard truck travel in a loop through downtown Amarillo on Wednesday in an effort to highlight what its co-founder and executive director, Shaunna Thomas, said was an attempt to keep the case out of the public eye in “a new low.”

“Let’s be clear, any action Judge Kacsmaryk takes to undermine the availability of Mifepristone will be illegitimate – and this latest news just helps prove it,” said Thomas, “If Kacsmaryk thinks that attempting to keep these proceedings secret will save him from public outrage and accountability, he is sadly mistaken. You can’t hide from us.”

As previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, the hearing is expected to start on Wednesday morning and allow two hours for each side to argue their case. Kacsmaryk ruled in late February that this hearing and the trial would be separate, noting that it is “generally inappropriate for a federal court at the preliminary injunction stage to give a final judgment on the merits” of a case.