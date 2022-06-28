HOUSTON (Nexstar) — Texas providers at some clinics can temporarily resume abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy, a Harris County judge ruled on Tuesday.

The Harris County District Court judge’s ruling comes a day after a group of more than half a dozen abortion providers filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over its pre-Roe laws Attorney General Ken Paxton said could now be enforced since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban,” Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a press release. “This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory.”

Last Friday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Dobbs v. Jackson opinion overturning the nearly 50-year precedent under Roe v. Wade, Paxton issued an advisory stating providers could again be held criminally liable for performing abortions. He cited a 1925 Texas statute that prohibited abortions in Texas. It was never repealed but nullified once the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision made it unconstitutional for states to restrict a woman’s ability to get an abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy.

This judge’s order could be a short-lived victory for providers, only temporarily blocking that pre-Roe statute from being enforced until Texas’ new trigger law goes into effect. Within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s judgement — not opinion — being issued, almost all abortions in Texas will be outlawed. Typically, it has taken the high court about 25 days to issue a judgment after issuing the opinion.

In 2021, the Republican-led state legislature passed a law in anticipation of Roe v. Wade getting overturned that would trigger an abortion ban in Texas. The law does not give exceptions in the case of rape or incest but will allow for exceptions in the case of a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.”

KXAN reached out to the Texas Attorney General’s Office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The next hearing on this case is set for July 12, when the court will consider more permanent action.

This is a developing story and will be updated to reflect the most accurate information.