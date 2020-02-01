Former VA nominee Ronny Jackson explains why now is the time for his congressional campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — President Donald Trump’s former chief physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, is hitting the campaign trail vying to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13).

Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is west of Lubbock, but he now calls Amarillo in November 2019 after retiring from the military. Jackson was also Trump’s one time nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

During January’s episode of Texoma Politics Now, Jackson sat down with host Shatanya Clarke to discuss his connection to the district and why now was the time to run.

You can hear from Jackson and other congressional candidates in this race on February 13 when the Amity Club of Bowie hosts a candidate forum. He will also speak at The Wichita Falls Tea Party’s second candidate forum on February 20 at 6 p.m. at Red River Harley-Davidson at 4514 Northwest Freeway.

