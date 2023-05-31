Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Dec. 5 he would be resigning from office, effective Dec. 31. (Courtesy: Texas Secretary of State)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Secretary of State John Scott was appointed Wednesday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as interim attorney general following the impeachment of Ken Paxton from the position.

Scott is a Fort Worth attorney with over 34 years of experience, according to a release from Abbott’s office.

He most recently served as the secretary of state, but resigned from the role of Texas’ top elections official at the end of 2022.