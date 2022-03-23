ELGIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Gov. Greg Abbott said the tornado that touched down Monday in Elgin affected more than 100 homes there, destroying 19 of them.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Abbott said no one is in need of shelter, though, because people are staying with other family members or friends. However, one family is in a hotel for the time being, he said.

As he has in other Texas communities hit by tornadoes this week, the governor promised the state’s help to those affected in Elgin.

“We want to be with you every step of the way,” Abbott said. “We’re here to help to make the repair process, the restoration process go as swiftly as we possibly can.”

Bastrop County leaders shared a hotline for people to call if they need assistance securing things like clothing, appliances or furniture. The number to call is 512-303-4300.

Abbott and other state officials also urged people to report damage to their homes or businesses at the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s website, which could later help the state secure assistance from the federal government.

The tornado Monday brought down power lines and destroyed buildings in Elgin, including a mobile home lifted atop a nearby warehouse that KXAN’s Jim Spencer discovered moments after the storm passed through.

Abbott went to Williamson County Monday evening, and traveled to Jacksboro and Crockett Tuesday. He also visited Sherman earlier in the day Wednesday, where he said the only death related to the storms happened.