Gov. Abbott officially files for re-election

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election in Austin Tuesday, November 23.

Joined by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey, the Governor thanked supporters in a video and urged Texans across the state to rally together from now through Election Day to secure conservative victories at the ballot box next November.

The First Lady and Audrey submitted the official paperwork to the Republican Party of Texas later in the afternoon.

Over 20,000 petition signatures from over 200 counties were presented during the filing process. This marks the second time in the state’s modern Republican primary history that a gubernatorial candidate collected enough signatures to file through petition.

Governor Abbott marked the first time in 2017 with the collection of 6,000 signed petitions.

“I am running for re-election so that we can continue to secure the border, support our police, and keep Texas the best state for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Our re-election campaign would not be possible without our thousands of supporters across the state who believe in the conservative values that make Texas exceptional. I look forward to working alongside them from now through Election Day to ensure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

Gov. Abbott is running against former State GOP Chair Allen West, former State Senators Don Huffines and Chad Prather on the Republican side.

On the Democratic side, Gov. Abbott will be facing Beto O’Rourke.

The filing deadline for candidates to run in Texas is December 13.