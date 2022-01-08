Gov. Abbott to make announcement at Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott is set to make an announcement during his visit to the Rio Grande Valley Saturday afternoon.

Speaking at the Hispanic Leadership Summit in McAllen, Abbott is believed to be preparing to “rev up his reelection campaign,” according to the Texas Tribune.

Abbott is expected to discuss his agenda for another four years and his goal to win the Hispanic vote in November.

On Monday the governor will launch his statewide media blitz where he plans to appear at 60 campaign events with an objective to raise the turnout in the GOP primary.

The governor is anticipated to appear at the summit at 3 p.m., the announcement will be live-streamed here on the website.