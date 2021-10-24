LIVE: Gov. Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott will swear in Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis Sunday morning.

The swearing ceremony will be held at the Anzaldua Park located in Mission, Texas.

Governor Abbott appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September.

Deputy Adjutant General Ulis will lead TMD’s coordinated border missions for Operation Lone Star.

Operation Lone Star launched in March as a partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

TMD Adjutant General Tracy Norris will also be in attendance.