Incumbent John Carter re-elected to U.S. House District 31 seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-time incumbent Republican Representative John Carter was re-elected for U.S. House District 31, according to the Associated Press, against Democratic-nominee Donna Imam.

Rep. Carter released the following statement to KXAN:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you TX-31. Central Texas is the greatest place on earth, and I am incredibly honored to represent you in Congress. Rep. John Carter

Rep. John Carter addresses supporters on Election Night.

See the latest election results below:

Before the election, Imam said she hoped to use her engineering perspective to tackle large-scale healthcare issues. For example, scaling up the contact tracing that tech companies are doing during this pandemic.

“We need people in Congress that understand technology depth and financial understanding to be able to use technology as a cost-effective solution,” Imam said.

Carter has represented Texas in Congress since 2003. He “prides himself on being a great listener and skilled problem solver, which he believes is the key to representing Central Texans well,” according to his campaign website.

U.S. House District 31 is made up of Williamson and Bell Counties.