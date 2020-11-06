Incumbent Zaffirini re-elected to District 21 Texas Senate seat, focuses on upcoming session

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Frank Pomeroy lost his challenge to incumbent state Sen. Judith Zaffirini to represent District 21.

Zaffirini received 166,919 (60.1%) of the vote, while Pomeroy received 110,825 (39.9%).

In a release Thursday, incumbent Democrat Zaffirini said she prioritized her Senate responsibilities while still balancing campaigning as well, which they did through traditional and more innovative means through Zoom or Facebook.

“Our campaign was positive, not negative; unifying, not divisive; and issue-oriented, not insulting,” she said. “We focused on building on our record of success as the foundation for providing a better future for our families.”

She said now her focus turns to the next legislative session, which begins in January. She said she hoped to focus on collaborating to address issues facing Texans.

“Now is the time to unite in mitigating the impact of the pandemic and in addressing our priority issues, including education, health, jobs, and the environment,” she wrote.

She added she planned to pre-file bills on Nov. 9 “to offer student loan relief to frontline workers,

make college tuition-free for working Texans, expand pre-K, protect consumers, preserve our state’s natural splendor and much more.”

Zaffirini has served as a state senator since 1987. Prior to her tenure as the first Hispanic woman in the Texas Senate, she was a teacher and journalist with a Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin. She currently owns a communications firm in Laredo. While in the Texas Senate, she has championed issues such as responsible energy development as the Vice-Chair of the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee.

Republican Challenger Frank Pomeroy is the pastor for First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, the site of the mass shooting that killed 26 people in 2017. He served in the Navy and previously worked in design, management and implementation in the motor controls industry, according to his campaign website. He ran to restore “civility and godliness” in the Texas Legislature and advocated for staple conservative issues such as loosening firearm restrictions and tightening border security.

State Senate District 21 is a sprawling district that stretches from the border at Laredo, through Wilson County just east of San Antonio, past San Marcos and into parts of South Austin.