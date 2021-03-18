Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse electricity overcharges before deadline

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Thursday called on Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse billions of dollars of electricity overcharges that were a result of last month’s extreme winter storm, saying Abbott is the last option before a deadline tomorrow.

“The clock is ticking,” Patrick said. “The governor of Texas is a very powerful person. He can do anything he wants.”

The Texas Senate — led by Patrick — approved a bill earlier in the week that would require the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to reverse $4 billion in charges. But House Speaker Dade Phelan has expressed skepticism of the plan and the Texas House hasn’t considered the bill.

During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Patrick cited an opinion by Attorney General Ken Paxton that said the Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, has the authority to reverse the charges and that during a declared emergency, Abbott possesses broad control of state agencies.

“Under an emergency declaration, the governor has extraordinary power. He is the commander-in-chief. He is the ruler of all of the agencies. He can make this corrective action, if he so chooses,” Patrick said.

If Abbott does not reverse the charges on his own, Patrick said the governor can ask ERCOT to investigate the price spike during the storm, which gives the state legislature more time to consider the issue.

Abbott’s office has not yet responded to Patrick’s requests.

KXAN will continue to update this developing story and will have a full report at 5 p.m.