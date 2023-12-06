AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new electricity supply chain map hopes to aid state emergency officials in preparing for or responding to weather emergencies and disasters.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas shared Monday information on the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Map, created in April 2022. The map is used by the PUCT, the Railroad Commission and Texas emergency responders “to respond to issues in real-time through direct communication and movement of resources necessary for maintenance or repair of electric generation and transmission infrastructure,” officials said in the Monday release.

The map outlines facilities across the state that have been deemed critical infrastructure and are part of the state’s electricity supply chain, such as electric generation plans, natural gas facilities and others. Newly added information includes water and wastewater treatment plants as well as roads giving access to these facilities, the release added.

Nearly 13,000 facilities, over 21,000 miles of gas transmission pipelines, roughly 60,000 miles of electric transmission lines and roughly 13,000 water and wastewater treatment plants are identified. It also notes the Texas Division of Emergency Management regions, emergency contact information for facilities and weather watches and warnings happening across the state.

The map is monitored by the Texas Electricity Supply Chain Security and Mapping Committee, which includes the Public Utility Commission, the Railroad Commission, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Transportation.

“The Texas Electricity Supply Chain Map is a critical tool for the PUCT and emergency responders across the state,” PUCT Executive Director Thomas Gleeson said in the release “These updates and additional map layers will further strengthen our ability to maintain the reliability of critical infrastructure, respond to incidents during emergencies, and keep Texans safe. I thank the Mapping Committee and state agency partners for their collaboration on this effort.”