AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former employees of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will make an “important announcement” Monday afternoon, according to a press release from an attorney representing them.

The employees were fired by Paxton after making “good faith” reports to the FBI about alleged actions taken by Paxton for the benefit of Austin-area real estate developer Nate Paul.

The announcement comes after Paxton was acquitted on Sept. 16 in a Texas Senate impeachment trial. Whistleblowers testified during that trial.

One of the topics they expect to discuss include a pleading filed Monday with the Texas Supreme Court asking it to lift an abatement put in place as whistleblowers and the Attorney General’s office worked on a settlement agreement. They want to be able to continue the case.

They also plan to “correct certain misinformation that may be relevant to the Legislature’s decision whether to approve funding related to that lawsuit,” according to a letter sent to members of the Texas Senate Monday.

This is a developing story. KXAN will stream the announcement in this story at 2 p.m. and update this story as details become available.