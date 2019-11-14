Republican agriculture leader Josh Winegarner officially files for Congress

(KFDX/KJTL) — Conservative Republican Josh Winegarner officially filed as a candidate for Texas Congressional District 13 Thursday.

The District consists of 41 counties, stretching from Texline to Gainesville and including Amarillo and Wichita Falls. Congressman Mac Thornberry recently announced he is not running for re-election.

A Spearman native, Winegarner graduated from McMurry University in Abilene and later began his legislative career working in the offices of Republican Texas Senators Phil Gramm and John Cornyn. His work focused on protecting Texas’ agriculture industry and policies to grow small businesses.

For the past 13 years, Josh has worked for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association, where he utilizes his passion for service and expertise in agriculture, tax, trade, and environmental policy to defend agricultural producers from harmful government regulations.

“I am a strong conservative who will fight to protect our taxpayers, agricultural producers, small business owners, and oil and gas operators from burdensome government regulations,” said Winegarner. “I will continue to advocate for the people and the independent, entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of the 13th District.”

Winegarner is a member of the NRA, an avid hunter, and will fight to protect our 2nd Amendment rights. “I will stand with President Trump to protect our constitutional rights, secure our borders, pass beneficial trade deals like the USMCA, and protect our country from the threat of the socialist agenda,” Winegarner said. “I will lead the charge to keep Texas a red state.”

“For years, this Congressional seat has fought for our farmers, ranchers, energy workers, and rural Texas values. Our area needs one of our own – someone who understands these industries and lives by these principles. But already, we have urban candidates from Dallas and Washington DC who are attempting to come in and buy this seat. I’m not going to let that happen. I’m running to continue Congressman Thornberry’s strong record of defending our rural values,” said Winegarner.

A man of deep Christian faith, Winegarner will protect life and defend those who cannot defend themselves. Josh, his wife Jenni, and their two children live near Canyon, where they raise registered Angus cattle. They are members of Hillside Christian Church, where both Josh and Jenni serve in the children’s ministry.

Josh is also a member of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Texas Farm Bureau, and the Southwest Council of Agribusiness.

Josh serves on several councils of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, is a graduate of Leadership Amarillo & Canyon, and is a long-time supporter of the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon, Snack Pak 4 Kids, and Randall County 4-H.