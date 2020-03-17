Republican Party of Texas to move state convention from May to July

AUSTIN– On Monday, the Republican Party of Texas held a tele-town hall to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the Republican Party of Texas 2020 State Convention currently scheduled for May 14 through May 16 in Houston.

During the tele-town hall, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey announced that the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston and its nearby hotels are available July 13-18 to accommodate the state party in moving the state convention from May to July in order to abide by the CDC’s recommendation to suspend all events 50 persons or greater for the next eight weeks.

The move is pending approval by the State Republican Executive Committee on April 4.

Heeding President Trump’s advice from his press conference this afternoon, Dickey strongly recommended all Convention meetings scheduled for March 21 postponed until a time after the eight week suspension period recommended by the CDC to ensure the health and safety of Texans.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick joined the tele-town hall and gave an informative update of the efforts that he, Governor Greg Abbott, and President Trump are taking to defend Texans and Americans from coronavirus.

“Thank you to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for joining us tonight to give an update on the intensive efforts underway in Texas and by the President to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It’s clear our Republican leaders have made the health and safety of our citizens their top priority,” Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said.

“The Republican Party of Texas has a plan in place and a path forward to handle the unprecedented disruptions to our senate, county, and state conventions. It is the duty of all Texans to take deliberate action to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the adjustments we are recommending for our Senate and County conventions, as well as for our State Convention, are a step toward that important goal,” Dickey said. “The Republican Party of Texas is doing our part to join President Trump, Governor Abbott, and Lieutenant Governor Patrick in preventing the spread of coronavirus while ensuring the rights of our delegates are upheld in the process.”