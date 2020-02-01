Rick Perry endorses candidate in race for the 13th Congressional District

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Former Texas Governor Rick Perry announced Friday that he is endorsing Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson for U.S. Congressional District 13 in the March primaries.

Jackson, President Donald Trump’s former chief physician, made the announcement at his fundraising campaign concert at The Warehouse in Wichita Falls Friday night. Perry most recently headed up the Department of Energy in the Trump administration.

“Dr. Ronny Jackson is the leader that the 13th Congressional District needs in

Congress,” Perry said in a press release. “We need him in the fight for our Texas values and I am proud to endorse Ronny Jackson for Congress.”

On Facebook, Jackson thanked Perry and vowed to keep Texas red.

Jackson is one of 15 Republicans vying to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, who announced his retirement last year. There are also three Democrats on the primary ballot.