Sessions to fill U.S. House District 17 seat left empty by Flores retirement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pete Sessions has won the race for House District 17 will fill the seat Rep. Bill Flores held before retiring last year.

Both Democrats and Republicans had runoffs for the District 17 race.

Pete Sessions won the bid for the Republican spot with 53.5% of the vote. Sessions is a former Congressman from the Dallas area who lost his seat in 2018.

Rick Kennedy will represent the Democrats in the race. Kennedy is a project manager from Pflugerville and topped the runoff with 13,339 votes for 57.3%.

The district encompasses part of north Austin and northern Travis County and also includes Waco and College Station.