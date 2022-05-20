AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Friday marks the last day of early voting before the May 24 runoff election, where several statewide races for both parties will be on the ticket.

One race that is drawing unusual attention is the state’s Railroad Commission. Despite the name, the three members on the commission have nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with regulating the state’s oil and gas.

The fuel that keeps these generators going, though, natural gas suppliers, have not been required to weatherize ahead of this winter. The Texas Railroad Commission is expected to officially roll those requirements out later this year, ahead of next winter.

Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney, went viral in February for a video featuring her semi-nude, riding a pump jack.

“It was really meant to be ‘tongue in cheek’ and funny and grab attention,” she explained.

Stogner wants to “bring transparency, so that those with the subject matter expertise have access to the information to help us fix these issues,” she said. “We need to make sure that we’re able to continue producing oil and natural gas in Texas and prevent federal intervention.”

Stogner is in a runoff against incumbent Wayne Christian, chairman of the Railroad Commission. Over the last month, we’ve reached out to Christian’s campaign for an interview. While he declined, he did send recorded statements.

“I am the only candidate in this race with a proven record of fighting back against the radical Biden administration and standing up for American energy independence,” he said in the audio.

Christian is criticizing Stogner for taking a $2 million donation after an earlier campaign promise to refuse contributions.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for Sarah Stogner to criticize me for taking a contribution from someone who recently had business before the Railroad Commission,” he said.

Stogner said she struggled with taking the money after a friend offered it to her.

“I wanted to give it my all and do my best, and I didn’t want to wonder ‘what if,’ if I had lost and not taken the money, then what good does that do?” she said.

If you did not vote in the primary election, you can vote in the runoffs on either the Republican or Democratic ballot, but not both.