Statewide propositions update

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In a state that already doesn’t have an income tax – the results we’re seeing so far tonight show texas voters want to make it harder for lawmakers to enact one in the future.

If Proposition 4 passes, it would require support from two-thirds of both chambers of the legislature in order for texas to implement an income tax – and it would have to get voter approval.

One of the groups opposed to Proposition 4 was the texas state teachers association.

That’s because the current constitution sets aside two-thirds of any funds collected from a future income tax to education and reduce property taxes.

But going back and changing the constitution again after Proposition 4 is still a possibility.

“It’s just going to raise that threshold – so in order for it to change again – it would have to go before the voters – so the voters would have to have a say as to whether or not if they ever want to overturn and actually allow for an income tax in the state,” President of the Texas conservative coalition research institute Mia McCord said.

So far, results also show texas voters support doubling funding for the cancer research prevention institute of texas – and ensuring money collected from the sporting goods sales tax helps pay for state park maintenance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

