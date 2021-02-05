Survey shows President Joe Biden more popular than Gov. Greg Abbott among Texans

Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar and MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A new survey released by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs showed that President Joe Biden is more popular with Texans than Gov. Greg Abbott.

The survey found 41% of respondents viewed Biden favorably, with 42% responding unfavorably to him. Meanwhile, Abbott’s favorability rating sits at 39% in Texas, while 40% of people said they hold an unfavorable opinion about him.

The results showed the politicians with the highest “very unfavorable” rating among Texans are former President Donald Trump (46%) and Sen. Ted Cruz (40%).

The survey received responses from 1,329 people and happened between Jan. 12 and Jan. 20, according to the report released by the university.

Another finding showed that 57% of respondents said they do not know enough yet about Dade Phelan, the new Texas House Speaker, to rate him favorably or unfavorably.

In addition to mining attitudes about political leaders, the survey also asked people about their feelings on the existence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

2020 presidential election

The survey found that 55% of respondents do not believe voter fraud happened last year, while 45% said they do think it existed.

Capitol riot

The surveyors also sought Texans’ opinions about the events of Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and overtook the building.

Almost three-fourths (73%) strongly opposed the riot that happened when Congress certified Biden’s electoral victory. Only 17% of Texans said they either strongly or somewhat supported the storming of the U.S. Capitol.