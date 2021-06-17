TDCJ: Moving prisoners out of Briscoe Unit to make room for undocumented migrants

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Thursday the agency has been directed by Gov. Greg Abbott to move prisoners from the Briscoe Unit in Dilley to make room for migrants with low-level offenses.

“Beginning on June 16, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) began moving inmates from the Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley, Texas, to other facilities with available capacity throughout the state. This action will allow the unit to serve as a central holding facility for non-TDCJ detainees who have been arrested and charged with a state offense,” a TDCJ spokesperson said in a statement.

TDCJ would not specify which facilities the prisoners were being transferred to, but said the agency has 20,000 vacant beds.

TDCJ said it’s working with other state agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management, to “ensure the safe and secure detention of unlawful immigrants charged with a state offense.”

It adds that the Windham School District and the University of Texas Medical Branch will help provide appropriate services to those housed at the unit.

This comes a day after the Governor announced $250 million would be pulled from TDCJ’s budget to fund the Texas border wall. TDCJ said the money will be coming from the agency’s 2023 fiscal year budget.

“State leadership has assured the agency that this is a temporary measure, and the money will be reappropriated without a negative impact on TDCJ,” a spokesperson added.