WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community members gathered at the Martin Luther King Center to meet with Democratic candidate, Beto O’Rouke for a townhall.

Sunday’s meeting was a part of his ‘People of Texas’ campaign, as he prepares to run for the position of Texas governor in the upcoming 2022 election.

“We really have some challenges right now in front of us in this country. We’ve never been more divided or polarized but there’s a way to bring the people of Texas back together. We’ve got to get passed the stunts and political fireworks from this current governor,” O’Rourke said.

During the town hall, O’Rourke opened the floor to attendees who expressed concerns about veterans affairs, marijuana prohibition, and voting rights.

“Given the sacrifice that was made voting rights possible that we count the vote of every Texan. Republicans, Independents, and Democrats. I know that when we do that, we’re going to get better outcomes as well. We’re going to have things like Medicaid expansion or do a better job at supporting public school teachers, or being there for our veterans who are willing to put their lives on the lines. We can do all these things if everyone can vote,” O’Rourke said.

Some of the other issues he focused on included abortion rights, property tax issues, and healthcare.

O’Rourke explains that he does this to allow everyone in the room to have a voice.

“I can do a great job as governor once I’ve had a chance to listen and learn from the people I want to serve. So continuing to come back to Wichita Falls, this is my fourth visit in the last year, and listening to people I want to work for as governor is my best way to address the most important issues here. I heard today how high our property taxes are and the need to bring them down,” O’Rourke said.

He says his campaign is driven and guided by the people of Texas so encouraging young voters to get active is important to him.

“Those who fought for civil rights and voting rights in the 1960s they were young people, and it’s young people right now who are going to make sure we confront the challenges of climate change, of gun violence, making sure we create the best job in America right here in the state of Texas. So I’m so grateful that young people are in for this fight, are voting in this election, and are going to help us to win,” O’Rourke said.

As a member of the house committee on veterans affairs, O’Rourke worked with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to ensure healthcare for veterans, and he says one of the most important things to do, as a country, is come together and do what’s best for everyone.

“When we stand up against vouchers that will take money from our public schools and send them to private schools, that brings together Democrats and Republicans. When we talk about reducing property taxes so folks can afford to stay in their home, that brings together Republicans and Democrats. Now’s the time to bring us together, we’re already too divided,” O’Rourke said.

