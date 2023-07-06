AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas state representatives spoke Thursday regarding a plan for property tax relief for all Texans.

Rep. Ana-María Ramos joined Rep. John Bryant and other members of the Texas House to discuss the plan.

“The agreement delivers significant property tax relief in a fair and equitable plan,” Ramos said in a release.

According to Ramos, Bryant’s plan:

Increases the basic allotment by $1,000 and indexes it to inflation, resulting in a permanent increase in teacher salaries of $4,300 per year.

Establishes a homestead exemption of the higher of $100,000 or 25% of their home’s appraised value, up to a cap of $200,000.

Extends tax relief to the 38% of Texas households who rent their homes with a cash rebate of up to 10% of the rent paid in the previous year.

Implements a six-cent reduction of school maintenance and operation taxes. A balance between the House and Senate proposals to ease the burden on taxpayers while safeguarding essential school operations.

“This plan will bring the most money back to Texans while ensuring that Texas schools remain funded now and into the future,” Ramos said.