AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With the strike of a gavel, the Texas Senate adjourned Tuesday to mark the end of the first special legislative session — marked by Republican in-fighting over property tax relief and not a single bill off to the governor’s desk for a signature.

A handful of senators met briefly Tuesday to offically gavel out on the last day of this first special session, with the underlying expectation of soon returning to the Capitol once Gov. Greg Abbott calls lawmakers back for round two in hopes of striking a deal between the two chambers.

Earlier Tuesday, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan sent out a memo to members telling members to plan to convene Wednesday at 11 a.m. in anticipation of being called back immediately.

Memo from the Office of the Speaker telling them to plan on coming back to the Texas Capitol by Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Abbott has yet to make an official proclamation calling on lawmakers to return for a second special session.

In an interview on Nexstar’s State of Texas program, the upper chamber’s property tax guru — Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston — called out the House for adjourning on the first day of the 30-day special session.

“The Senate has put a great tax bill out for the public,” he said. “Unfortunately, the House passed their version, then quit what’s called sine die. Now, it’s very difficult to negotiate by telephone, but we’ve been doing our best from the Senate…we stayed and worked to come up with the best possible tax plan, and that’s what you have to do.”

On the first day of the special, the House passed Abbott’s preferred property tax and border security bills — the other and less talked about item on the session’s agenda — leaving the Senate with only two options: take it or leave it.

In the following 30 days, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stood firmly on the Senate’s promise to Texans to raise the homestead exemption — the amount of a home’s value that taxpayers can write-off from their tax bill.

The House bill would use $12.3 billion of available Texas dollars to reduce property taxes, by “compression.” It was the language Abbott specifically used in his call for a special session, and would in essence give more money to school districts on the agreement that districts lower property tax rates.

Last week, senators unanimously passed the most expensive property tax relief package yet. Bettencourt’s Senate Bill 26 would spend more than $18 billion of the state’s budget surplus on three different mechanisms aimed at lowering property tax bills, adding another $400 million to the previous plans.

Their updated proposal preserves the Senate’s top priority of raising the homestead exemption to $100,000 — the most direct benefit to homeowners and the major sticking point between the upper chamber and Gov. Greg Abbott. It also dedicates $400 million more towards buying down school district property tax rates, the strategy Abbott prefers exclusively.

But with House lawmakers already out, the bill had not shot at becoming law. Patrick periodically called press conferences, in attempts to lure the House back to the Capitol to negotiate or get Abbott to stand down on his compression preference. Neither attempts were successful, leading senators to run the clock.

Now, all leaders and lawmakers are back at square one. Once each legislative session is completed, any bill that did not make it to the governor’s desk is deemed dead; lawmakers will have to re-file both property tax proposals and border security legislation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 6 p.m.