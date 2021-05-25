Texas Senate approves expansion of medical marijuana program

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly indicated the legislation heads to the Governor’s desk. The bill will be sent back to the House for approval before it can advance to the Governor’s desk.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate advanced an expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program Tuesday night.

House Bill 1535 grows the state’s medical marijuana program to include all Texans with cancer. People with chronic pain and debilitating medical conditions would also qualify. HB 1535 was amended in the House to include all forms of diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), rather than for veterans with PTSD as it was initially introduced.

The legislation was amended to raise the limit for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana — from 0.5% to 1% by weight.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety records, there were 4,919 patients in the system.

The legislation goes back to the House for approval on the THC level, before it can advance to the Governor’s desk.