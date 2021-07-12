WALKOUT: Texas Democrats leave the state to block GOP election changes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP/KXAN/Texas Tribune) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature walked out of the state in the midst of Monday’s special session — in another revolt against a Republican-led overhaul of election laws.

It’s the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum — now, they’re expected to board a flight out of Austin for Washington, D.C., the Texas Tribune reports. There’s not currently known when they’ll return.

Democratic lawmakers planned the move before Republicans could pass the controversial voting bills after Gov. Greg Abbott set the legislation as one of 11 priority items for the special legislative session.

Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report lawmakers can’t technically break quorum until a quorum is needed for legislative business, such as voting.

The Texas Constitution requires a quorum, which has been set as two-thirds of lawmakers present, which lets them conduct state business in the House and Senate. Lawmakers who are not present can be legally compelled to attend.

In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas legislature because of the walkout.

Last week, House Speaker Dade Phelan signaled he could take a tougher approach if Democrats walk out again, telling KXAN “all options are on the table.” He didn’t elaborate on what those could be, but said in part on Monday: “These actions put at risk state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members and their families a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investment so that legislators who broke quorum can flee to Washington D.C. in private jets.”

Over the weekend, hundreds of people showed up to testify before the Texas House and Senate as they considered Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3. Those proposals would restrict drive-through and 24-hour voting and tighten rules for voting by mail. It would also increase opportunities for partisan poll watchers to oversee the election process and would not allow local officials to send out applications for people to request mail-in ballots.

A first vote on those bills was expected this week. If the measures are not taken up during this special session, Gov. Abbott could call another.

In a statement on Monday, the Texas House Democratic Caucus said:

“Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample Texan’s freedom to vote. We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans — and all Americans — from the Trump Republicans’ nationwide war on democracy.”

Can they stop the bills?

Ultimately, Democrats lack the votes to keep the Republican-controlled Legislature from passing new voting restrictions, along with the other conservative priorities on Gov. Greg Abbott’s 11-item agenda for the special session.

But some Democrats hope their absence will give them leverage to force good-faith negotiations with Republicans, who they say have largely shut them out of negotiations over the voting bill.

Even if Democratic lawmakers stay out of state for the next few weeks, the governor could continue to call 30-day sessions or add voting restrictions to the agenda when the Legislature takes on the redrawing of the state’s political maps later this summer.

If a quorum is not present when the House convenes Tuesday, any House member can move to make what’s known as a call of the House to “to secure and maintain a quorum” to consider a certain piece of legislation, resolution or motion, under chamber rules. That motion must be seconded by 15 members and ordered by a majority vote. If that happens, the missing Democrats will become legislative fugitives.