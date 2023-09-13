AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton entered its seventh day Wednesday morning with testimony from Paxton’s former personal assistant Drew Wicker. Wicker was beside Paxton perhaps more than any other staffer and was one of the first to raise concerns about potential bribery and an extramarital affair.

Before lunchtime, Wicker testified that he was asked to handle business relating to Paxton’s home kitchen renovations. After working with Paxton’s contractor, he became concerned that the work was being funded by Nate Paul, the Austin real estate investor and Paxton campaign donor at the heart of the impeachment charges.

“Given the fact that we were working on several items related to Mr. Paul, it felt as though there might be an inappropriate relationship there,” Wicker said. [Paxton] then assured me that that was in fact not the case.”

Tony Buzbee, Paxton’s lead defense attorney, introduced documents he purports to disprove Wicker’s concerns and prove a record of payment from the Paxtons for their home renovations.

Follow along here for updates throughout the day.

Impeachment trial is back in session for day 7. House has about 5 hrs left, defense has about 10 hrs.



First witness is Laura Olson, the woman Paxton allegedly had an extramarital affair with. Paxton’s wife Sen. Angela Paxton is in the chamber.



Watch: https://t.co/3rhz09ea0X — Monica Madden (blue check) (@themonicamadden) September 13, 2023

Impeachment managers are also expected to examine Laura Olson, the woman with whom Paxton staffers say he had a multi-year affair. Prosecutors accuse Paxton of using state resources and accepting bribes to facilitate the affair. Olson was present at the Capitol Wednesday morning and is eligible to take the stand after about 4 p.m.

The court recessed for lunch shortly after noon. They will reconvene at 1 p.m.