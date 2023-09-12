AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas’ Court of Impeachment reconvened Tuesday morning for the second week of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s trial, leading off with testimony from Brandon Cammack — the outside counsel Paxton hired to help investigate campaign donor Nate Paul’s claims that are central to the articles of impeachment.

Cammack, a Houston attorney, had about five years of experience when he was hired to investigate Paul’s claims — which top deputies in Paxton’s office had previously looked into and said testified that found to have no merits. Cammack testified Tuesday that he was excited to work for the attoney general’s office and after meeting with Paul and his attorney, Michael Wynn, he thought Paul’s claims were “serious, if true.”

Cammack told the jury that he was hired directly by Paxton who told him he would need “some guts to work on a case like this.” He testified that the attorney general instructed Cammack to communicate to him via Signal, an encrypted messaging service, and called him from at least two different private cell phone numbers.

“The only person I reported to was Mr. Paxton, at his direction,” Cammack said. “I did everything at his supervision and kept him informed of everything.”

Paxton faces 16 articles of impeachment in the Senate that accuse him of abusing his powers as attorney general to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who faced federal investigation and is central to many of the allegations against Paxton. The suspended attorney general not guilty to all impeachment articles on day one of the trial and has not been present in the Senate since then.

Tuesday’s session began about an hour late, after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said both defense and prosecution were settling some issues before the day could begin. Patrick reminded parties of how much time is left, with House managers starting day six with about nine hours left and Paxton’s team starting with about 12 hours left.