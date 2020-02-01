Wichita County commissioner hopes to shift from local to national politics with a congressional campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After floating the idea around on social media two months ago, Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Lee Harvey has made the leap into national politics by launching a U.S. congressional bid for District 13.

Harvey has served Wichita County on the commissioner’s court since 2014. He is now running against 15 other Republicans in the March 3 primaries.

As his campaign travels across the district, Harvey and Texoma Politics Now host Shatanya Clarke discussed why he believes his experience in local government will translate to the national stage and more.

You can hear from Harvey at The Wichita Falls Tea Party’s second candidate forum on February 20 at 6 p.m. at Red River Harley-Davidson at 4514 Northwest Freeway.

Texoma Politics Now airs the final Sunday of every month. It is hosted by Shatanya Clarke and executive produced by Brittney Cottingham. If you have questions, comments, suggestions about the show or would be interested in appearing on an episode, email bcottingham@kfdx.com.