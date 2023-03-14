Clay C. Cash (left), Shelley Sweatt (center) and Tim G. Culp (right) were appointed to the TTU System Board of Regents. Courtesy of TTU System

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed three new members to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, including the president of The Priddy Foundation, on Monday, March 13.

The new appointees are: Clay C. Cash from Lubbock, president of Cash Family investments; Tim G. Culp from Midland, president of Southwest Royalties, Inc., and Desert Production, Inc.; and Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. from Wichita Falls, president and CEO of The Priddy Foundation and president of The Priddy Foundation Board of Trustees.

All three were appointed for terms set to expire on Jan. 31, 2029.

“On behalf of the Texas Tech University System, I’d like to congratulate and welcome our three new regents,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System. “Our system and component universities are experiencing tremendous momentum, and we look forward to each of our new regents joining our system family and collaborating with us to chart a bright future. I also want to thank J. Michael Lewis, John Steinmetz and John Walker for their years of service to our board and university system – we have accomplished remarkable achievements during their tenure of leadership, and we are grateful for their years of support.”

All three appointees are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate before officially taking the oath of office and starting their tenure on the board. Regents are appointed to six-year terms by the governor.

Their first board meeting is expected to be in May, pending senate confirmation.

The three appointed regents replace Lewis (Dallas), Steinmetz (Dallas) and Walker (Houston) on the TTU System board, all of whom had appointments that expired in January of this year.

“It is always an exciting time when the composition of our board changes and we welcome new members to our board leadership,” said Mark Griffin, chairman of the TTU System Board of Regents. “I am eager to begin working with each of our newly appointed regents and to learn more about their passion for our system and universities as we work together to advance higher education across the communities and great state that we serve. This is a bittersweet moment for our board as we have great excitement for the future, but reflect on the notable contributions and successes Regent Lewis, Regent Steinmetz and Regent Walker helped our system achieve under their watch as leaders and members of our board. I’d like to thank each of them for their dedication to serving our system throughout their terms.”

Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D., is the president and CEO of The Priddy Foundation and president of The Priddy Foundation Board of Trustees.

She is a member of the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents and previously served as a member of the Midwestern State University Board of Regents.

Previously, she has held numerous positions within the Burkburnett Independent School District as a high school chemistry teacher, high school assistant principal, and executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

She is an honorary life member of Texas Association of School Administrators; member of Exponent Philanthropy, Grantmakers for Effective Organizations; board member of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls.

She is co-chair of the Texas Rural Funders Membership Committee and a board member for Philanthropy Southwest, where she also serves as chair of the Professional Learning Committee and a member of the Conference Planning Committee.

Sweatt earned a bachelor’s degree in education from TTU, a master’s degree in educational supervision from Texas Woman’s University and a doctorate in educational administration from the University of North Texas. She and her husband, Greg, who also graduated from TTU with a degree in engineering technology, have a daughter, Merrill, who also graduated from TTU with a degree in interior design in 2009.