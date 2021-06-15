Texas power grid manager issues weeklong conservation alert

HOUSTON (AP) — The electric power grid manager for most of Texas has issued another conservation alert, urging users to reduce energy consumption through Friday to avert an emergency.

With summer still six days away, the alert issued Monday is the second alert from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas since the deadly February winter blackout.

ERCOT says forced generation outages combined with potential record June demand is squeezing the power supply.

More than 12,000 megawatts of the grid’s nearly-87,000 megawatts of generating capacity was offline.

ERCOT urges lowering thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large electric appliances.