Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has prepared state emergency response resources at the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott, according to a press release.

The move was in preparation for thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that is expected to move across Texas over the holiday weekend.

Texans driving over the weekend were urged to use caution on roadways and monitor local weather forecast information.

TDEM said roads may be slick from excessive water, so drivers should be extremely careful of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas.

“Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown,” TDEM said.

Check Texas road conditions here.

Texans should prepare for impacts from the wet weather by making an emergency plan and following the instructions of local officials.

TDEM said the National Weather Service predicts the thunderstorms sweeping across the state over the weekend could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Some areas of West Texas could also see hail.

The following state emergency response resources below are on standby to support severe weather response operations if needed: