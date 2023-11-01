WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Texas Rangers have officially made history by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks and winning the World Series on Wednesday night, November 1, 2023.

For the first time in their 63-year franchise history, ending one of the MLB’s most extended title droughts among title-less teams, after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five, the Rangers are champions.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi got into a predicament in the fifth when the Diamondbacks loaded the bases but was able to make it out.

Two innings later, Texas logged three straight hits from Zac Gallen, eventually getting a run from Seager via Evan Carter’s RBI single to center. It was over once the Rangers took the game to another level with a four-run outburst in the ninth inning. The Rangers knocked off the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0, winning the World Series in Game 5 at Chase Field.