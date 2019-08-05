Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved shooting in Chillicothe

HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday, August 4 in Hardeman County.

According to DPS spokesman Sergeant Dan Buesing, it began when a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Chillicothe Police Department during a search for a suspect in an aggravated assault family violence investigation in Chillicothe.

Buesing said a 31-year-old male suspect was located by the deputy in the 1300 block of 3rd Street. According to investigators, when the suspect was located, an altercation ensued, which resulted in the deputy discharging his firearm multiple times striking the suspect.

The male suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The sheriff’s deputy was not injured.

No updates on the suspect condition at this time. Texas Rangers are investigating.

