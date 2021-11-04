Texas Rent Relief Program ends applications and additional funding Friday at 5:00 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Rent Relief Program will end new applications and additional funding requests Friday at 5:00 p.m.

A Lubbock judge alerted the media to the notice on the program’s website and said, “They gave us no notice.”

“Due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available, the program is closing…,” the website said.

“Applicants who have not yet started an application in the system must do so prior to the deadline of Friday, Nov. 5, at 5:00 pm Central Time,” the notice also said.

“Applicants who have started an application prior to the deadline will have 21 days to complete it.”

The program website said current applications will continue to be processed until the money runs out. The website said total program funding was $1.937 billion. More than 209,000 households were helped with another 19,647 approved. The average assistance was listed as nearly $5,700 per household.

Most of the money was spent on rental assistance although some of it also went to utility assistance.

The full text of the notice is copied below:

Application Portal Is Closing Friday

Due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available, the program is closing its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests on Friday, Nov. 5, at 5:00 pm Central Time. Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who have not yet started an application in the system must do so prior to the deadline of Friday, Nov. 5, at 5:00 pm Central Time. Applicants who have started an application prior to the deadline will have 21 days to complete it. The program will attempt to contact the applicant 3 times over the course of the 21 days, but if the applicant does not submit during this time period their application will be deemed inactive and they will no longer be able to submit an application. Submitted applications currently being reviewed will continue to be processed until all program funds run out.