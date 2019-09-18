Texas Roadhouse to share 100% of profits with Odessa community to benefit shooting victims and their families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Thursday, Sept. 19, Wichita Falls, Lawton’s Texas Roadhouse and 62 other locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, invite the public to simultaneous Permian Basin Strong fundraisers to benefit Midland/Odessa shooting victims and their families.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims and their families. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3111 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 and 5340 NW Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73502