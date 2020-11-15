Texas Senate District 30 candidate Shelley Luther previews legislative goals if elected

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The race for Texas Senate District 30 is set for a special runoff election in December and one of the candidates has expressed what her legislative goals would be if she were elected.

Candidate Shelley Luther said she would support a bill to limit the governor’s powers if she’s elected.

Luther became well-known as the Dallas business owner who was arrested for refusing to close her salon during shutdown orders.

Luther said she wants the government out of businesses and if elected, would file a bill for constitutional carry.

As a former teacher, Luther also said she would like to make teaching curriculum more locally controlled by eliminating sex education and transgender teachings in elementary and middle schools.

“Austin making the curriculum for my district is not gonna work,” Luther said. “We’re very rural and country in a lot of it and it’s just not in our values to be so explicit with our children in school especially that young.”

Luther also said she would like to abolish abortion if the states gain the power to do so and that her main goal is to get more regular people into office and fewer career politicians.