EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Chapin High School teacher was arrested Thursday night.

Orlando A. Solis, listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher was arrested by the FBI. No specific details were released but his charge is listed as in transit/transfer of obscene material to a minor. Solis is also a Chapin robotics club advisor.

El Paso ISD officials released this statement to KTSM:

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the FBI Office of El Paso contacted the El Paso Independent School District regarding an investigation against a Chapin High School employee. Before Thursday, the district was unaware of any pending charges or allegations against the employee. El Paso ISD will continue to cooperate with the FBI as requested. We continue to make the safety and security of our students and staff a high priority.

