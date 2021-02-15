Texas Tech falls to No. 15 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to the No. 15 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 13.

The team previously held the No.7 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up a conference loss to No. 13 West Virginia at home last Tuesday.



Tech’s scheduled game against No. 2 Baylor on Saturday was postponed.

Texas Tech is 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders will take on Texas Christian (TCU) on Tuesday (Feb. 16) at 6:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois round out the top five for Week 13.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.