Texas to Utah: animal shelters team up to save 72 orphan kittens

A kitten pokes its head out as staff loads them into the RV (Sal Castro- KVEO Photographer)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Palm Valley Animal Society teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to rescue 72 orphan kittens.

An RV arrived at the PVAS shelter ready to take the kittens to their new home. It came equipped with supplies and a team ready for a 30-hour trip to Utah.

Best Friends Animal Society loads kittens into the RV. (Sal Castro-KVEO Photographer)

The kittens will be under round-the-clock maintenance as they travel to Best Friends Animal Society sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Where the kittens will be cared for and have a better chance for permeant foster homes.

Leading the team to save over 100 kittens is Megan Lee, Best Friends Animal Society Houston’s foster care coordinator.

“As far as we know, it’s the first of its kind,” said Lee. “I don’t think anyone has ever tried to take over a hundred [kittens] or close to that across state lines.”

Palm Valley Animal Society Staff load up kittens on the RV (Sal Castro – KVEO Photographer)

Sarah Quintanilla, director of lifesaving outcomes for Palm Valley Animal Society said that the efforts will provide relief for the shelter.

“We were on the verge of being full with all of our foster homes, which meant staff was going to have to start taking kittens home overnight,” said Quintanilla.

A kitten to be taken is feed by a staff member (Sal Castro – KVEO Photojournalist)

The surge of kittens comes from the “kitten season” which happens after warmer weather.

Palm Valley Animal Society’s staff emphasized the importance of sterilizing pets to prevent overwhelming numbers and staff can take better care of other animals.

“More spay, neuter means less kittens less puppies,” said Quintanilla.

To foster an animal, or to volunteer visit their website at www.pvastx.org or call (956) 686-1141.