Texas woman lived with dead mother’s remains for three years

(SEGUIN, TEXAS) A Texas woman lived with her dead mother’s remains for three years, police said.
For years, Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47, and a child lived in one bedroom, while the body was in the other room of the two-bedroom residence, according to the Seguin Police Department.
Crayton, 47, was arrested earlier this month on a child abuse charge after police discovered remains that appear to belong to Jacqueline Louise Crayton, police said.
Police concluded that the 71-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening fall in 2016 in the home.
“Delissa Crayton failed to provide adequate assistance leading investigators to believe Jaqueline died within a few days while lying on the floor,” according to a statement from Seguin police.
Authorities are awaiting confirmation from Texas State University’s Forensic Anthropology Center that the remains belong to Jaqueline Crayton, police said.