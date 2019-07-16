Texas woman lived with dead mother’s remains for three years

Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47 years, from Sequin, was arrested for injury to a child under the age of 15 through recklessly, by omission, causing to a child, serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury by living with the remains of her elderly mother for three years. Seguin Police Department

(SEGUIN, TEXAS) A Texas woman lived with her dead mother’s remains for three years, police said.

For years, Delissa Navonne Crayton, 47, and a child lived in one bedroom, while the body was in the other room of the two-bedroom residence, according to the Seguin Police Department.

Crayton, 47, was arrested earlier this month on a child abuse charge after police discovered remains that appear to belong to Jacqueline Louise Crayton, police said.

Police concluded that the 71-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening fall in 2016 in the home.

“Delissa Crayton failed to provide adequate assistance leading investigators to believe Jaqueline died within a few days while lying on the floor,” according to a statement from Seguin police.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation from Texas State University’s Forensic Anthropology Center that the remains belong to Jaqueline Crayton, police said.