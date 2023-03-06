HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men were shot at a private rodeo event in southwest Houston, police said.

Around 3 a.m. early Monday morning, HPD officers were called to the Rancho El Dorado arena, located at 15231 South Post Oak Road, and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The only lead that HPD officers have on the suspects is that witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene towards South Post Oak.

Police have yet to find a motive for the shooting.

The incident happened at a private rodeo event unaffiliated with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.