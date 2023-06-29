Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new study ranking the ‘best BBQ cities’ in the country has dealt the city of Austin a low blow, placing it outside the top 10.

Even worse, three cities in the Midwest take the top three rankings.

Website LawnStarter is known for its top 10 lists, such as most glamorous and dirtiest cities in the country.

The BBQ city rankings were put together based on a range of factors, including the number of smokehouses and barbecue vendors, average consumer ratings, competition awards and the number of BBQ festivals.

Austin ranked 12th overall, but did crack the top five for most top-rated BBQ vendors. Houston was the only Texas city to rank higher than Austin, at fifth overall.

Here’s a look at the top rankings:

1: Kansas City, Missouri

2: St. Louis, Missouri

3: Kansas City, Kansas

4: Memphis, Tennessee

5: Houston, Texas

6: Orlando, Florida

7: Springfield, Missouri

8: Omaha, Nebraska

9: Nashville, Tennessee

10: Richmond, Virginia

11: Los Angeles, California

12: Austin, Texas

13: Minneapolis, Minnesota

14: New York City, New York

15: Las Vegas, Nevada

Eleven other Texas cities ranked in the top 100 nationwide: Waco (20), Lubbock (21), San Antonio (31), Dallas (36), Fort Worth (40), Amarillo (57), Corpus Christi (73), Plano (81), El Paso (84), Laredo (98) and Frisco (99).