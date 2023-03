Azle, Texas(FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl from Azle.

Aubree Trainer

Police believe 13-year-old Aubree Trainer was abducted by someone driving a white panel van Wednesday night at 7:15 p.m.

Trainer was last seen wearing a black shirt with rapper Tupac Shakur on the front, tie-dye jeans, and white slide shoes.

If you have seen her or know her location, please call 911 or the Azle Police Department at (817) 444-3221.