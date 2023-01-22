TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two McKinney children that were last seen on Thursday.

According to the Amber Alert, Jennifer and Jessica Burns, ages 6 and 9, were abducted by Jame Burns. They were last seen at 320 N. Central Expressway NB McKinney, Tx at 5:58 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2023.

Jennifer Burns/Courtesy Photo

Jennifer Burns, 6, is described as a white female, with blond hair, blue eyes. She is 4’0” tall and weighs 60 lbs. She was last seen wearing purple frame glasses, a light blue shirt with a sparkling design on the front, and blue jeans.

Jessica Burns/Courtesy Photo

Jessica Burns, 9, is described as a white female, with blond hair, and blue eyes. She is 4’10” tall and weighs 90 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black shoulder/sleeves, and blue jeans.

Jame Burns/Courtesy Photo

Jame Burns, 60, is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, weighing 230 lbs.

Stock Photo/Courtesy

Texas DPS is asking for you to be on the lookout for a black,2009, Ford Escape. It is described as having a white scratch on the front, silver door handles, and black interior. The Texas license plate is MTC6093.

If you have any information, call the McKinney Police Department, at (972) 547-2700.