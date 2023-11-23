LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — When non-Texans think of gravy, the first thing that comes to mind might be brown Thanksgiving gravy — but for Texans, it might likely be chicken fried steak and its gooey white gravy.

While both are delicious in their own ways, brown and “country” or white gravy have their differences.

Brenda Garcia, Health and Wellness Manager and Registered Dietitian for United Supermarkets, said the difference between the two has to do with the liquid base of the gravy.

It turns out, the biggest difference between the two is brown gravy is broth-based, while white gravy typically has a milk or cream base. Garcia said both types usually have flour or cornstarch for thickening and they both contain some sort of “fat or meat drippings.”

So which gravy is the best? That depends on what you’re in the mood to eat.

Garcia said brown gravy is best with mashed potatoes, turkey and stuffing. White gravy is often best with bits of sausage or chipped beef mixed in and eaten with biscuits.

As for leftovers, both types have the same shelf life. Garcia recommended saving your gravy for no more than 2-3 days in the refrigerator.