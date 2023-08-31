AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Driver License Division will be updating the driver license system over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

In order to accommodate the system updates, all driver license offices across the state, along with the Customer Service Center (call center) will be closed this Friday.

DPS says that no driver license services will be available at any of the offices during this closure.

Offices will reopen to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 5, after the Labor Day holiday.

Texas DPS also says that customers will not be able to conduct transactions online through the Texas by Texas (TxT) or Texas.gov applications during this system update. This includes renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility.

These services will not be available from this Friday through this Sunday.

This update does not impact law enforcement personnel using the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunication System (TLETS).