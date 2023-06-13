KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — A Killeen Police officer was arrested by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

According to the Killeen Police Department, the arrest came as a result of an off-duty incident investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Killeen PD has started an Internal Affairs investigation. The police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.