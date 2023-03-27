WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a capital murder. One man has been taken into custody.

Officers responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a call of an assault in progress near the 2100 block of Clay Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old woman unconscious and covered in blood.

The suspect was on scene when officers arrived, and was taken into custody. Officers immediately started life-saving measures on the woman until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital by AMR.

The woman’s wounds were too severe, and she was later pronounced dead. Officers found a second victim, a 70-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.